STRAKS (STAK) Price Down 46.2% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $28,323.06 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.15 or 0.06578206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.68 or 0.01407210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00363038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00129582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00591690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00360751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00301365 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

