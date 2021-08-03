STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 7,523 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.37% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

