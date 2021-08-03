Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,305 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.51. 22,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

