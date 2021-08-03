Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,867 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $279.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.