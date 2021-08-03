Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,666 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.