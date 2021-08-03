Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,751 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.60. 189,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,589. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.