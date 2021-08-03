Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,247 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,551. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

