Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 7,999 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

