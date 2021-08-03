Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 9,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $5,142,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 299,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

