Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $9.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,687.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,485.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

