Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.76. 19,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

