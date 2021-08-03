Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.03% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,576. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.31.

