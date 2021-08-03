Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,771,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,269. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

