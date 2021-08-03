Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43.

