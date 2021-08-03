Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 612 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $293.75. 11,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

