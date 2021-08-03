Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,698,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. 10,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,211. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

