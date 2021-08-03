Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $155,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $401.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $406.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

