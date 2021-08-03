Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 533,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.