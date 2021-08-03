Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.49. The firm has a market cap of $992.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

