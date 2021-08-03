Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $37.59 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,198 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.