Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $64.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $64,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after buying an additional 74,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.73. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,853. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

