Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $67.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

BND traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 23,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,691. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

