Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.02. 79,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

