Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,048,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Visa by 5,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $460.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

