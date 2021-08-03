Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,667 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $123.21 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

