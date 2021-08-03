Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 589 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 140,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.02. 4,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $249.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

