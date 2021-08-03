Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,729 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $267.26. 14,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.