Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 743 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $431.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $431.50. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

