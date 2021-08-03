Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.48. 10,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $211.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

