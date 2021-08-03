Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,462,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

