Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 132,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

