Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $4,852,000. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $28.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,691.00. 12,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,559.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

