Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 350 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.48. 8,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.87. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

