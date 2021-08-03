Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 7,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,367. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.