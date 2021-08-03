Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.3 days.

Straumann stock opened at $1,919.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,642.53. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 0.95. Straumann has a 1-year low of $918.99 and a 1-year high of $1,919.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

