Stream Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $218,375.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

