Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

