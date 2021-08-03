Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.86.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
