Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.85 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.56 or 0.00127411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $143.08 million and $15.85 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00141340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.72 or 0.99927364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00848076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,946,334 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.