Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $211.09 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Strong has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $211.09 or 0.00548511 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $2.17 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00101633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00141699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.30 or 1.00004898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.46 or 0.00843083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

