StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. StrongHands has a total market cap of $487,679.66 and $380.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,653,971,233 coins and its circulating supply is 17,240,776,879 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

