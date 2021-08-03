Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.84. 12,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,489. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.40. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.