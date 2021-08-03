Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.03 billion-$30.03 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 31,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,940. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

