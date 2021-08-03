SUKU Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $170,424.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00801299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00094714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041437 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars.

