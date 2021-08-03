Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 1,265,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,223.8 days.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

SMMCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.66 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

