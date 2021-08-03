Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.58 and a twelve month high of C$19.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

