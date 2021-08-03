Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.
Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
