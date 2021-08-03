Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02.

WISA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

