Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 155,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

