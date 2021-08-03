SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $454,958.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

