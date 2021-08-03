Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Position Cut by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.10% of Sunoco worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 434.21%.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

