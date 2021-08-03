Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 621,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Sunoco worth $44,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of SUN opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

